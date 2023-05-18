NBC15 Take Your Brat to Work Day pre-orders open until Tuesday, May 23

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Brat Fest is just a week away and everyone at WMTV-TV is getting excited to kick off Memorial Day weekend the best way we know how:

With a brat!

As always, NBC15 Take Your Brat to Work Day kicks off that Friday morning, May 26, and our morning show team will broadcast live there from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (and surely enjoying a few brats of their own)

While everyone is welcome to come out and get their brats that day, time is running out for those who want to place their order ahead of time – a definite plus for those making big orders. The window is open now and pre-orders will be accepted through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

And, don’t forget, beyond just being a delicious way to start the day, all those brats you buy also go to support more than 100 local charities and keep their programs running.

Tuesday, May 23, at 6 p.m. is also the deadline for anyone thinking about delivery. People buying 60 or more brats – and who are about to be the most popular person in the room – can get their brats dropped off Friday morning. There are three rounds of delivery times to choose from.

For anyone making really big orders, the 100 brat or more-type orders and get them pre-ordered, they can pay ahead of time and set up a specific time to come through the dedicated drive-thru, so they have time to pack up all those brats.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.