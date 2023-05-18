SSM Health at Home announces new Meals on Wheels caterer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health’s Meals on Wheels program has a new caterer to provide nutritious meals to clients living in the Madison and Monona area.

In January, SSM Health at Home abruptly lost its Meals on Wheels caterer, but not the Goodman Community Center has stepped up to the plate to provide over 300 mid-day meals for people Monday through Friday.

Over the past few months, the program had four caterers that split up the work.

“We went from probably within a week we went from having a single Meals on Wheels caterer provider to having zero caterer to having four different caterers. So it all happened very fast. We had our caterer then we didn’t have a caterer. We were searching for caterers. There were four different companies that stepped up,” Program Manager Sarah Karleskint said.

She said this was something they were concerned about when they did lose the caterer because it is such an important service in the community.

“Some of these people, this is their main source of food. This is their primary source of nutrition. And the volunteers are sometimes the only person they see that day so we do a safety check. We make sure they’re okay. We follow up with them,” she said.

Karleskint added those receiving the meals probably will not notice a difference in their meals and the same volunteers will still be delivering the food and checking up on those community members.

Meals on Wheels is always looking for volunteers. You can check out those opportunities here.

