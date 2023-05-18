Supreme Court sides with photographer in copyright case involving Andy Warhol, Prince

Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.
Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.(Source: Supreme Court/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a photographer who claimed the late Andy Warhol had violated her copyright on a photograph of the singer Prince.

The Supreme Court sided 7-2 with photographer Lynn Goldsmith.

“Lynn Goldsmith’s original works, like those of other photographers, are entitled to copyright protection, even against famous artists,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in an opinion.

The case involved images Warhol created of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair. Warhol used a Goldsmith photograph as his starting point.

Warhol died in 1987.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10
Graduates at the 2023 University of Wisconsin Spring commencement
University of Wisconsin marks record-setting commencement
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Five flash drives among items seized from Janesville coach accused of hiding camera

Latest News

Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck in new light
Joy Ryan and her grandson Brad Ryan traveled across the country to visit all of the U.S....
93-year-old woman and grandson complete quest to visit all 63 US national parks
A Dane Co. deputy was injured when a vehicle collided with the Sheriff's Office cruiser on May...
T-bone crash sends Dane Co. deputy to hospital