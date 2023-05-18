T-bone crash sends Dane Co. deputy to hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A deputy was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after an allegedly intoxicated driver smashed into the side of a Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office cruiser, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

An image of the cruiser released by the Sheriff’s Office showed the rear passenger side door heavily damaged and bent into the vehicle and the deflated airbags from the collision. The 29-year-old deputy, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office for five years, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an Illinois man had exited off I-90 in the town of Polar Grove shortly before and did not stop at the roundabout at Co. Hwy. N.

After striking head-on into the deputy’s cruiser, the 55-year-old man allegedly drove off, only to be rounded up soon afterwards by another deputy.

The suspect was then booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of operating while intoxicated, hit and run, and resisting and obstructing.

The statement indicated that the Wisconsin State Patrol has taken over the investigation into the crash.

Prior to this incident, which involved a driver allegedly under the influence, Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputies on the overnight shift had already arrested three other people on operating while intoxicated allegations.

