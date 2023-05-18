T-bone crash sends Dane Co. deputy to hospital

A Dane Co. deputy was injured when a vehicle collided with the Sheriff's Office cruiser on May...
A Dane Co. deputy was injured when a vehicle collided with the Sheriff's Office cruiser on May 18, 2023.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A deputy was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after an allegedly intoxicated driver smashed into the side of a Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office cruiser, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

An image of the cruiser released by the Sheriff’s Office showed the rear passenger side door heavily damaged and bent into the vehicle and the deflated airbags from the collision. The 29-year-old deputy, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office for five years, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an Illinois man had exited off I-90 in the town of Polar Grove shortly before and did not stop at the roundabout at Co. Hwy. N.

After striking head-on into the deputy’s cruiser, the 55-year-old man allegedly drove off, only to be rounded up soon afterwards by another deputy.

The suspect was then booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of operating while intoxicated, hit and run, and resisting and obstructing.

The statement indicated that the Wisconsin State Patrol has taken over the investigation into the crash.

Prior to this incident, which involved a driver allegedly under the influence, Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputies on the overnight shift had already arrested three other people on operating while intoxicated allegations.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10
Graduates at the 2023 University of Wisconsin Spring commencement
University of Wisconsin marks record-setting commencement
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Five flash drives among items seized from Janesville coach accused of hiding camera

Latest News

A Green Alert was issued for Paul Anderson, who has not been seen since approximately 7 p.m. on...
Green Co. Sheriff: Search for suspect continues; no threat to public
FILE - Pipeline used to carry crude oil sits at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge...
Wisconsin tribe to ask court to shut down oil pipeline
GOP Assembly lawmakers push shared revenue plan
Vos says Republicans ‘done negotiating’ local aid; Evers optimistic about a deal
Warmer temperatures return for today.
Mostly Sunny and Milder Today