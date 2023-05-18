Wet Weather Tonight

Showers begin after sunset

More hazy conditions tomorrow

Warming temperatures all the way into next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today was another hazy one for southern Wisconsin with the smoke at higher latitudes hiding the sun a bit. Just like yesterday well above the surface and we’re not expecting any health impact. What we’re also seeing today is a warm-up as well as the southerly flow helping to bring more moisture into our area and raising the humidity. High temperatures today will be generally 10-15 degrees higher than yesterday and for Madison, that is expected to be in the mid-70s.

Winds have also been gusty today, and that is all ahead of a cold front that is moving in from the west. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will be moving in later tonight, just ahead of the front. Any thunderstorm is not expected to be severe but could bring heavier showers and some gustier winds. Through the overnight hours, rainfall totals should be less than 1/2″ for most areas. Showers will end by early morning and then winds will switch around the northwest, ushering some cooler air.

What’s Coming Up...

Tomorrow there is a chance that the smoke that we’ve seen in the upper levels, could be pushed down vertically closer to the ground. With high pressure moving in, that means downward vertical motion. Some areas, such as Minnesota, which is behind the front, have already seen a decrease in their air quality for that same reason. Highs tomorrow will only reach the lowers 60s.

Looking Ahead...

Starting at the beginning of the weekend and going forward, we’re looking at a much drier forecast and warmer forecast. Rain chances next week will remain low but do expect temperatures to start making their way back up; for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday we’re looking at highs in the mid-70s, and then starting Tuesday we’ll be up into the lower 80s.

