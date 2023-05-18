York Township residents asked to shelter in place

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in York Township to stay inside as they search for an armed suspect.

Residents in the Hay Hollow Rd, Badger Rd, and York Center Rd areas are asked to lock their homes and shelter in place.

The suspect is a 5′7″, 35-year-old man with brown hair wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. He allegedly fired a weapon at a family member at a residence on Hay Hollow Rd and fled on foot into a wooded area. He is believed to be armed, and deputies believe they have heard shots fired in the area.

The sheriff said there will be heavy law enforcement activity in the area, and the department will update the community by Nixle, Facebook and news release when the suspect has been apprehended and the area is safe.

