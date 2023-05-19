Court date set for UW football player arrested at Mifflin

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen...
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen was arrested.(WMTV)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison Wide Receiver Markus Allen is set to face charges in Dane County Court on June 26, according to the District Attorney’s office.

This court appearance comes after Allen was arrested in April at the Mifflin St block party.

The court has not said what specifically the charges will be, as the case is still under investigation.

But according to Victim Information Notification Everyday (VINE), a system that offers information about offenders in U.S. jails and prisons, Allen was arrested for a weapons offense and was released on bond.

Allen was one of over 40 people arrested at the Mifflin St block party.

Allen participated in six games with the Badgers in the fall, and is still listed on the UW roster.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” costs former UW-Platteville wrestling head coach his job

Latest News

Janesville to get new med flight base
Teams of four from across the Midwest compete in Beloit horseshoe tournament
450+ employees with CUNA Mutual Group picketing over unfair labor practices
Teams competing in Beloit horseshoe championship
Teams of four from across the Midwest compete in Beloit horseshoe tournament