Court date set for UW football player arrested at Mifflin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison Wide Receiver Markus Allen is set to face charges in Dane County Court on June 26, according to the District Attorney’s office.

This court appearance comes after Allen was arrested in April at the Mifflin St block party.

The court has not said what specifically the charges will be, as the case is still under investigation.

But according to Victim Information Notification Everyday (VINE), a system that offers information about offenders in U.S. jails and prisons, Allen was arrested for a weapons offense and was released on bond.

Allen was one of over 40 people arrested at the Mifflin St block party.

Allen participated in six games with the Badgers in the fall, and is still listed on the UW roster.

