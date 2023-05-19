Janesville Craig coach accused of recording students finishes initial appearance

Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and representation depicting nudity charges.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Janesville Craig coach accused of secretly recording students returned to court Friday – and this time his lawyer was there too.

On Friday, Brian Kitzman and his attorney both appeared in the Rock County court virtually, at which time Court Commissioner Mason Braunschweig set he preliminary hearing for June 23 at 11 a.m.

The hearing came two days after his most court date was delayed because his lawyer did not show up. Kitzman, 38, appeared to complete an initial appearance that started at the beginning of last week. Kitzman’s initial appearance began on May 8, at which time his bond was set at $10,000 with other restrictions placed on him.

Afterwards, the appearance was adjourned into this week, during which time Kitzman retained Christopher Van Wagner to represent him. Van Wagner explained he did not make it on Wednesday because a case he was handling in Dane County went longer than expected.

Kitzman was arrested after a camera found hidden in a girls’ locker room at Janesville Craig High School was traced back to him, according to prosecutors. According to the Janesville Police Department, Kitzman told investigators he had recorded around 18 students over approximately the past two years.

Kitzman, who has been an SDJ coach for multiple sports since 2004, is on administrative leave, Moore explained during the news conference. SDJ will have to wait for its investigation to end before making any decision on his employment. He also pointed out SDJ coaches are on one-year contracts. Moore went on to assure families that all SDJ staff go through a background check.

