Janesville to get new Med Flight base

The new location promises to cut response time in south and southeast Wisconsin.
UW Health announced a new base, its third one in the region, is coming to Southern Wisconsin...
UW Health announced a new base, its third one in the region, is coming to Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, in Janesville.(UW Health)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Rock County will soon welcome a new Med Flight base that promises to slash response times for some of the most serious medical cases across the southeastern part of Wisconsin.

“We are excited about this new Med Flight coverage map because in emergency situations it gives us a better chance to save a life when time is of the essence,” UW Health Med Flight medical director Dr. Andrew Cathers explained.

The third Med Flight location will work out of Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, and service areas south and east of Madison, UW Health indicated in a statement announcing the new base. Elsewhere in the region, Med Flights are housed in Mineral Point and Portage.

UW Health announced a new base, its third one in the region, is coming to Southern Wisconsin...
UW Health announced a new base, its third one in the region, is coming to Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, in Janesville.(UW Health)

According to UW Health, this regional format allows them to service more quickly areas outside Dane Co., where most of the calls happen, while still making sure they had area’s most populous county covered.

“Most of the need for our services was coming from outside Dane County, so it just made sense to place our teams and vehicles regionally,” Cathers said.

Additionally, a second pediatric and neonatal care team and ambulance will still be stationed at University Hospital, UW Health noted.

Med Flight expects to have its new Janesville-based helicopter ready to fly by winter.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
Madison’s the 11th best place to live in U.S.; #2 in Wisconsin, U.S. News says

Latest News

Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Shawano middle school bans cellphones after bullying video goes viral
Sunshine with highs in the 70s this weekend.
A Nice Weekend Ahead
Jon explains President Joe Biden's agenda in Hiroshima, Japan amid an ongoing debt ceiling...
G7 Summit preview with WMTV’s Whitehouse correspondent Jon Decker
G7 Summit preview with WMTV's Whitehouse correspondent Jon Decker