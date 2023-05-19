Madison candied pecan business rebrands, sold in stores nationally

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five-year-old candied pecan company in Madison, formerly known as “Nutkrack,” has a brand-new name and has expanded outside of its’ Wisconsin roots.

“Fortune Favors” is the new name of the Madison business that now has products in over 400 stores across the U.S.

“We came up with that name seven or eight years ago when I started to dream about starting a business and at the time we thought ‘wow that’s kind of funny that’s kind of cheeky, a little edgy.’” co-founder and chef Eric Rupert said.

The new production facility in Cottage Grove will allow the business to make over one million pounds of candied pecans a year.

“I think in the world that’s speeding up, what we’re really looking for is to actually slow down a little bit. And if I can be a part of that with what we do, I’m all for it,” Rupert said.

In addition to the three flavors, The Classic, The Spicy and The Everything, Rupert made an Up North Mix that is sold during the holidays last year.

Rupert added that customers can look forward to two new flavors that are currently in the works.

“One would be just a stand-alone. It’s not a mix. And then the other is another mix that… Think of Wisconsin’s most popular cocktail. I’ll leave it at that,” he said.

Products can still be purchased at the Atwood Ave location in Madison or online.

