Madison Fire celebrates 50 years of paramedics

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department’s paramedic service is celebrating 50 years of aiding people across the city and pioneering medical work in the field.

“We were the third in the country, and we started at eight weeks of Education or now out to almost a year. It takes time to become a Paramount. So things have progressed,” said former medical director Dr. Marvin Birnbaum. “If we look at 50 years, we’ve probably seen 750,000 people in Madison.”

The event, held in Camp Randall, was a chance to examine some of the groundbreaking work the paramedic program accomplished. Former paramedic instructor Nancy Robinson says she trained most of the 319 licensed paramedics that have served or are currently employed in her 37 years. She says the start was tough sledding as they tried to build traction despite doubts from the medical community.

“Sometimes the medical community wasn’t really accepting because they were doing skills and giving drugs that were pretty much reserved for the Emergency Departments,” said Robinson.

Dr. BirnBaum was the program’s first medical director and part of the group that proposed it, saying they were able to be pioneers for the program. Now, looking at the work accomplished and the strides made in both tech and training, people who were part of it and are now leading it can celebrate the success.

“At the end of the day, the technologies wonderful, the medicines wonderful, the support is wonderful, the equipment is fantastic,” said Madison Fire Chief Chris Carbon. “But without the right people who are dedicated to serving the city and the community, none of it would matter, and that’s what we’ve been truly lucky enough to have as a committed group of folks that are absolutely dedicated to service here.”

