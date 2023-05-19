Madison Metro to add bus routes in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of its metro transit redesign, Madison Metro will be extending bus routes to Sun Prairie this summer.

Starting June 11, there will three new routes in Sun Prairie.

“It’s been something that we’ve ben looking at for a couple of years,” Sun Prairie Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said. “We’ll have three routes that will cater to a variety of needs when it comes to frequency availability, so it’s something we’re looking forward to.”

Two of the three routes will run exclusively around Sun Prairie.

The routes are titled “Route S” and “Route W.”

Route “S” will run in a loop around the city every hour in a counter-clockwise loop, and route “W” will run every half hour in a clockwise loop.

Both routes “S” and “W” will start at the Park and Ride location off of O’Keeffe Avenue.

These routes were based on community input, according to King.

“They’ve been watching, they’ve been waiting,” King said. “They know it’s been something we’ve been interested in for a long time, so now that it’s actually going to be reality within the next month is huge for a lot of people, and there’s a lot of excitement generating.”

Sun Prairie will also be adding a paratransit service to help those who may have barriers to using the bus.

Sun Prairie is not the only city experiencing change with the metro transit redesign. Madison bus routes will be adjusting this summer. More information on route changes can be found on the city’s website.

