Madison Metro to add bus routes in Sun Prairie

As part of its metro transit redesign, Madison Metro will be extending bus routes to Sun Prairie this summer.
By Tyler Peters and Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of its metro transit redesign, Madison Metro will be extending bus routes to Sun Prairie this summer.

Starting June 11, there will three new routes in Sun Prairie.

“It’s been something that we’ve ben looking at for a couple of years,” Sun Prairie Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said. “We’ll have three routes that will cater to a variety of needs when it comes to frequency availability, so it’s something we’re looking forward to.”

Two of the three routes will run exclusively around Sun Prairie.

The routes are titled “Route S” and “Route W.”

Route “S” will run in a loop around the city every hour in a counter-clockwise loop, and route “W” will run every half hour in a clockwise loop.

Both routes “S” and “W” will start at the Park and Ride location off of O’Keeffe Avenue.

The routes can be viewed here.

These routes were based on community input, according to King.

“They’ve been watching, they’ve been waiting,” King said. “They know it’s been something we’ve been interested in for a long time, so now that it’s actually going to be reality within the next month is huge for a lot of people, and there’s a lot of excitement generating.”

Sun Prairie will also be adding a paratransit service to help those who may have barriers to using the bus.

Sun Prairie is not the only city experiencing change with the metro transit redesign. Madison bus routes will be adjusting this summer. More information on route changes can be found on the city’s website.

There are many changes coming to the Madison bus routes this summer.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Graduates at the 2023 University of Wisconsin Spring commencement
University of Wisconsin marks record-setting commencement

Latest News

Waunakee sixth-grader drafted to Jr. Premier Lacrosse League
Madison Fire celebrates 50 years of paramedics
Michigan honors two Wisconsin fallen officers at Memorial Service
The Madison Fire Department’s paramedic service is celebrating 50 years of aiding people across...
Madison Fire celebrates 50 years of paramedics