Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sauk City mother said her son was mauled by a dog at daycare under someone else’s supervision in Mazomanie.

Isaiah Ede was released from the hospital today after undergoing surgery that resulted from a dog attack.

Ede’s mother Madison Roth said 16-month-old Ede was bitten so badly by the dog Wednesday morning that he will need more surgeries in the future.

”It’s probably the worst most horrible thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Roth said. ”I saw my son’s face just mangled. His whole face was ripped and he’s screaming bloody murder.”

Roth was called to his Eldred St. in-home-care facility around 6:15 a.m. in the morning where she went and immediately jumped into an ambulance with her baby.

Ede was rushed to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison where he had surgery and is now doing okay, but Roth worried he would not survive.

”Oh I was scared,” she said. “There was blood everywhere. He just kept getting really heavy weighted.”

Roth started taking her son in-home-daycare at a family friend’s house six months ago. She said Whitney Hague runs the daycare out of her home and that she previously watched her two older daughters without any problems.

”She’s a wonderful lady,” Roth said. “She does activities with the kids, but this should have never happened. There should’ve been no dog left alone by him.”

Roth does not know if Hague’s in-home-care-center is credited through the state of Wisconsin.

Hague would not speak on-camera but gave the following statement: “My concern is about that baby and his family,” she said.

Roth said Public Health Madison Dane County told her the dog was euthanized.

PHMDC confirmed Animal Services responded to a dog bite in Mazomanie Wednesday morning at 6:15 a.m.

“The owner of the dog is cooperating and we do know the dog was vaccinated for rabies,” PHMDC Communications Coordinator Morgan Finke said. “An investigation is underway. We are not sharing anything futher about this specific case at this time.”

Roth wants other parents to learn from her experience not to take their children to a daycare with pets.

”I just hope people recognize actually where their children are and who they’re around,” she said. “Because anything could happen, especially when it comes to animals. I wouldn’t trust it.”

Roth’s family started a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses and other bills because she cannot return to work due to Isaiah’s medical condition.

