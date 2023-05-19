Quadren Wilson to be released from prison early

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Any day now Quadren Wilson will be released from prison 19 months early. He is the man who was surrounded by more than 20 local, state and federal agents and then shot during a traffic stop back in February of 2022. Wilson was unarmed.

One agent who fired their gun that day, Mark Wagner, has been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety. That case is still ongoing.

The Department of Corrections filed an order to the Dane County Court to release Wilson after he completed his early release program back on May 8.

Wilson is serving time for a few different cases. One where he was found guilty of delivering drugs, repeat offender. And another case where he was found guilty of first degree and second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

He has now completed an early release program from prison, which his lawyer Steve Eisenberg, says is normal for non violent offenses.

“Any offense involving a homicide or a sex crime, you aren’t eligible for earned release. He’s eligible for this just like everyone else is, and 95-percent of the time, judges allow a person to attempt to complete these programs, and then they release them from prison,” said Eisenberg.

Judge Josann Reynolds now has 30 days to sign the order, and then Wilson will be released on extended supervision. Eisenberg hopes the signature happens sooner than later.

“I hope Quadren has learned from his mistakes. I think he has. And I hope he’s ready to live like a normal human being, and I think we are all hoping for that,” said Eisenberg.

Eisenberg says his client plans to file a civil case against Wagner, the agent who shot at him during the February 2022 traffic stop. But Wagner’s criminal case has to wrap up before he can do that.

“We are anticipating hopefully Mr. Wagner’s criminal case proceeds as quickly as possible. I know he has a hearing in June, and that resolves and then we can proceed with our civil case,” said Eisenberg.

