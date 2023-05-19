Vehicle pulled from water after wreck in McFarland

McFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) – A vehicle was pulled from the water following a crash late Friday morning in McFarland.

Few details about the wreck have been released; however, crews could be seen towing the blue Chevrolet Impala from the water, through the tree line, and back onto Severson Street.

The incident, which happened shortly before 10 a.m., initially shut down Hwy. 51 near the Farwell Street intersection. Since then, the highway has been reopened. As of 11:30 a.m., only Severson Street, which is what Farwell Street turns into west of the highway, remains closed.

Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved nor has any information been released about potential injuries. Authorities indicated McFarland police, fire, and EMS have all responded to the scene, as have crews from other agencies.

NBC15 News has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.