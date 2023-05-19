Teams of four from across the Midwest compete in Beloit horseshoe tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Horseshoe pitching champions from the Midwest and Canada are in Beloit, WI this weekend for the 37th annual Team World horseshoe pitching tournament.

The tournament will feature 20 teams of four players from an individual state or Canada. Teams will play in preliminary rounds Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning. Elimination rounds for the top seven teams will commence on Sunday.

Jeff Secord, the tournament director, said that the team play required for the tournament is unique for the sport.

“The interesting thing is the fact that Horseshoes is a very individual sport, at the highest level it’s usually one person playing for themselves,” Secord said. “Having this team concept is a great way to add some entertainment, excitement to say you’re playing for your team as opposed to just playing for yourself.”

There will be a few notable participants at the tournament this weekend. Alan Francis, with the Ohio team, is a 26-time Men’s World Champion. Sarah Chaffee, who is from Wisconsin, is the current Women’s World Champion.

Secord said it takes time and practice to perfect the skill of horseshoe pitching.

“There’s not many people that can just go to tournaments without any practice and expect to win,” Secord said. “You have to play it all the time to be that good.”

The initial difficulty can be a deterrent for people getting into horseshoe pitching, according to Secord. Interest has been declining in the sport and people don’t always have the patience to keep working at it.

But anyone is welcome to watch the tournament this weekend. It is at the Edwards Activity Center in Telfer Park in Beloit, Wisconsin. There is no fee to get in.

