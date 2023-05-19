These films were made in 48 hours, and you can watch them this Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 600 people participated in the Wisconsin 48 hour film project this year. Now, there will be screenings for 43 different films this Sunday in Madison.

Film project co-producer Michael Keeney said there is a huge variety of films this year, with groups taking very different angles.

This is also the first year that Madison and Milwaukee combined to host a statewide challenge, instead of an individual city.

Keeney said this means that they are dealing with a lot more entries.

“It’s been a lot more work, but it’s been incredibly rewarding,” Keeney said.

Because there were so many entries, there will be three screenings to show all of them on Sunday. The times are noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m at the Marcus Point Cinema in Madison.

Tickets are still available and you can purchase them at madison48.ticketbud.com.

