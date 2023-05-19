UW Lab working to make financial aid to Native students more accessible

UW-Madison Financial Office
UW-Madison Financial Office(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison is starting a project to better connect Native college students with financial support.

There are many state and college programs currently for Native students which provide tuition waivers or in-state tuition. However, there is not an organized site for students to find these benefits.

The UW Student Success Through Applied Research, or SSTAR, Lab will conduct a two-year project which scans programs that give financial assistance to Indigenous students. They will then create a publicly available web tool which identifies these programs.

“As a public institution guided by the Wisconsin Idea, it’s our responsibility to be part of the solution when it comes to reducing disparities in higher education, especially among Indigenous students,” Professor Nicholas Hillman, the SSTAR Lab director, said.

The goal is to have a searchable database where students can go to find opportunities, and policymakers to study these programs. Students would be able to search for funding programs based on Tribal affiliation(s).

“We are proud to be part of this work that will open doors for Native college-going students across the country,” Hillman said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior is closed following the death of a student who...
Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck while boarding bus
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Graduates at the 2023 University of Wisconsin Spring commencement
University of Wisconsin marks record-setting commencement

Latest News

Metro Transit prepares for changes
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The former head of UW-Platteville’s wrestling team was fired, in part, because of what’s known...
Hidden “hot box” costs former UW-Platteville wrestling head coach his job
UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” costs former UW-Platteville wrestling head coach his job