A Very Dry Stretch Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the early morning showers passed through our area, as expected, the air quality for southern Wisconsin worsened. We had seen the hazy skies this week, but that haze and smoke were well up into the atmosphere and not really affecting us here at the surface. But this morning, air quality quickly became unhealthy starting before sunrise here in Madison. Since late morning, the air quality has slowly been improving across our area. As of this afternoon, levels had reached “moderate” levels and this evening we are expecting to be back to a healthier “good” level.

For the rest of our forecast, we are heading into a long stretch of sunny, dry, and warmer days. We have a beautiful weekend ahead of us with plenty of sunshine to make up for any outdoor activities that were put on hold last Sunday. Temperatures will head to the low 70s at the being of the weekend, and then into the upper 70s by Sunday.

Next week and likely into the weekend, skies will remain sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures will continue to climb and by the end of the week, we’ll be back into the lower 80s.

With all of this sunny and dry weather, we will be watching where we stand on the drought index. Currently, all is good across Wisconsin, but we are currently about 1 1/2″ below average for the month of May. We might start to see some of the lower categories of drought start creeping into our region if the dry trend continues.

