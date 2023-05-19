Wisconsin mothers honor children who died by suicide with awareness walk

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of southwestern Wisconsin women organized Lancaster’s first ever suicide prevention and awareness walk/run to honor their family members who have passed away.

The first ever You Matter Mental Health Awareness 5K will be held in Lancaster at the Grant County Fairgrounds Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8 a.m.

Two of the organizers lost children to suicide in 2021 and the other’s brother-in-law died by suicide 21 years ago.

Mothers Tammy Crary and Denise Janssen want to spare others the same pain they’re still going through, so they’ll make mental health resources available at the race.

“There’s anger because she should still be here today, there is an incredible amount of sadness,” Crary of Bloomington said. “I came across this saying that said, ‘I never wanted to leave you, I just didn’t know how to stay.’ And that fits her to a t because I know she never wanted to leave me.”

Crary’s daughter Harmonie Kay took her own life in September of 2021.

Kay was 16-years-old and would’ve graduated high school on Friday.

Lancaster mother Janssen helped organize the 5K to honor her 18-year-old son Braeden Bausch who took his own life in December of 2021.

“I will miss him forever,” Janssen said. “I never knew that he struggled with adoption and being given up by his biological parents. We didn’t talk about it. It’s not something that we ever talked.”

Janssen said support groups and counselors helped her try to understand why her son passed away.

Janssen hopes people feel comfortable speaking to one another about suicide and reducing the stigma that surrounds mental health.

“It’s something I don’t think people take seriously enough, it’s here and it’s not going away,” Janssen said. “Don’t be afraid to talk and communicate what you’re feeling.”

Missy Sperle helped organize the race to honor her brother-in-law Jason Kammer’s memory.

She said he died by suicide 21 years ago and that Saturday’s race will mean a lot to his children whose lives were forever changed.

There will be 15 to 20 resource tables at the 5K including NAMI, Wisconsin AFP, hospitals and drug prevention and rehabilitation organizations.

The race/walk costs $30 for anyone six years of age and older. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster. People have until midnight to register online at the You Matter Mental Health Awareness 5K website.

You can register in person at the doors at 8 a.m.

The money raised will go toward scholarship money for Grant County high school students and to the Braeden Bausch Foundation.

