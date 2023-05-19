Woman in custody as a result of investigation into the death of a 6-year-old

Josie Dikeman
Josie Dikeman(COURTESY: LA CROSSE COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody as a result of an investigation into the suspicious death of 6-year-old Alexavier Pedrin.

According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on May 19, 2023, Josie Dikeman was arrested on the suspicion of 1st degree intentional homicide after an investigation by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation and the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office.

According to an initial media release from the Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in the Town of Medary in La Crosse County, which is east of La Crosse and Onalaska, for an unresponsive child on Feb. 11, 2023, at 9:26 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they attempted life-saving measures, however, the child died.

Dikeman is scheduled to appear in court on May 22, 2023. Authorities are not releasing further information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

