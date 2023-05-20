Beautiful weekend weather!

Warmer stretch next week
Temperatures in the 70s with sunny skies this weekend.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
  • Sunny, dry & 70s this weekend
  • Even warmer midweek
  • No rain chances in the 7-day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure is moving into the Midwest, and will help to continue to clear wildfire smoke out of our atmosphere. Skies have begun to look more blue and our air quality has returned to healthy standards. We may see light amounts of smoke moving back in through the workweek, but none as dense as what we experienced on Thursday and Friday.

What’s Coming Up...

High pressure will keep our skies clear over the weekend, and temperatures will warm nicely. Highs will reach the lower 70s this afternoon with light northerly winds. A slight southwesterly shift in the wind on Sunday will help boost temperatures into the mid-70s.

Temperatures look to remain in the upper 70s on Monday with more sunshine. Generally a very quiet and pleasant stretch of weather for the workweek ahead.

Looking Ahead...

Highs will reach the lower 80s by midweek. With no rain chances in the 7-day forecast, we’ll have to keep an eye on fire danger. You’ll want to be mindful of any burning in dry areas, especially later in the week. While our warm trend looks to continue through the end of the month, so does the dry spell. Hopefully, we’ll see precip trends turn for the better in early June.

