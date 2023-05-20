Common Wealth Development buys south side Madison church to help expansion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A non-profit bought a south side Madison church with hopes to help it expand.

After almost four years the pastor at Arbor Covenant said it was time to make changes. The church was recently sold to Common Wealth Development to try and meet the needs of not only the church but the community.

Former District 14 Alder Sheri Carter explains that she was the one who introduced the organization and church. She says it is exciting to see things in full circle.

“I basically knew what the vision was for the church and I tried to match them with organizations that I thought were in line,” Carter said. “They hooked up with Common Wealth which I think is perfect because Common Wealth and the church’s mission are similar.”

Arbor Covenant Pastor Peter Morris says there are many people in the community that feel disconnected and he wants to use the church to help others create relationships.

“We are really interested in creating spaces for folks in this neighborhood in South Madison who haven’t been seen or may been overlooked, underrepresented, under invested in,” Morris said.

The church has a food pantry and other resources, the pastor says affordable housing might be its next step.

“We look at this building, this resource, this gift that we have, this asset as a place where people come together. We have a daycare here with partners we really value,” Pastor Morris said.

Common Wealth Executive Director Justice Castaneda says when people hear about a developer buying property they are skeptical.

“It’s not about come in tear it down and throw something up and be on our way. “It’s about how do we embed ourselves in a dialogue,” Castañeda said. “How do we embed ourselves in the discord with these folks here.”

He hopes the partnership benefits the south side of Madison.

“Really thinking about what we can do to preserve the integrity of the mission of the congregation to make really good on that investment they have made in the last several decades,” Castañeda said.

Friday night was just the beginning of many conversations on how to utilize the space. Pastor Morris says he is looking forward to meeting new people in his partnership with Common Wealth Development.

