Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating plane emergency landing

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a plane made an emergency landing Saturday in a Cross Plains field.

The sheriff’s office stated the initial call came in around 1:25 Saturday, east of Garfoot Road. Dane County Dispatch said the agency hadn’t heard if anyone was hurt and all occupants were believed to have landed safely.

The Mount Horeb Fire Department also responded initially to the scene.

The FAA will be involved in the investigation, dispatch added.

This is a developing news story. Information will be added to this article as more information comes in.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.