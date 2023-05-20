Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating plane emergency landing

Plane makes emergency landing in Dane County field.
Plane makes emergency landing in Dane County field.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a plane made an emergency landing Saturday in a Cross Plains field.

The sheriff’s office stated the initial call came in around 1:25 Saturday, east of Garfoot Road. Dane County Dispatch said the agency hadn’t heard if anyone was hurt and all occupants were believed to have landed safely.

The Mount Horeb Fire Department also responded initially to the scene.

The FAA will be involved in the investigation, dispatch added.

This is a developing news story. Information will be added to this article as more information comes in.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10

Latest News

And likely will finish that way
A Very Dry Stretch Ahead
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Great Strides Walk at Warner Park in Madison on Saturday, May 20,...
Great Strides Walk raises money, awareness for Cystic Fibrosis
crash
One dead, three hurt in Dodge Co. crash, sheriff’s office reports
crash
Driver faces charges in Milwaukee crash that killed 5 people, including 1-year-old girl