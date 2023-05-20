Great Strides Walk raises money, awareness for Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Great Strides Walk at Warner Park in Madison on Saturday, May 20,...
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Great Strides Walk at Warner Park in Madison on Saturday, May 20, 2023.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 200 people gathered at Warner Park in Madison on Saturday for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Great Strides Walk to raise money and awareness for the genetic disease.

This is the 16th year of the 5K walk but the first time it was held at Warner Park.

As of Saturday morning, the event raised over $49,000 to help drive cutting-edge research and drug development forward and to advance care for those living with CF.

Development Director Lisa Fero said it’s great to see everyone come together to help find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis.

“We have a lot of families that come from not only the Madison area but maybe have a base or their CF Fighter in the Madison area but then decide to come from all different places from around the state to join today and to just celebrate and hang out,” Fero said.

There are seven Great Strides walks around Wisconsin. Milwaukee’s walk is on Sunday.

For more information on CFF and to donate, click here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10

Latest News

crash
One dead, three hurt in Dodge Co. crash, sheriff’s office reports
crash
Driver faces charges in Milwaukee crash that killed 5 people, including 1-year-old girl
Police lights generic
Wisconsin man charged with hacking sports betting accounts
Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
Investigators: Man who killed Wisconsin officers had history of domestic problems