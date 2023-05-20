Great Strides Walk raises money, awareness for Cystic Fibrosis

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 200 people gathered at Warner Park in Madison on Saturday for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Great Strides Walk to raise money and awareness for the genetic disease.

This is the 16th year of the 5K walk but the first time it was held at Warner Park.

As of Saturday morning, the event raised over $49,000 to help drive cutting-edge research and drug development forward and to advance care for those living with CF.

Development Director Lisa Fero said it’s great to see everyone come together to help find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis.

“We have a lot of families that come from not only the Madison area but maybe have a base or their CF Fighter in the Madison area but then decide to come from all different places from around the state to join today and to just celebrate and hang out,” Fero said.

There are seven Great Strides walks around Wisconsin. Milwaukee’s walk is on Sunday.

For more information on CFF and to donate, click here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.