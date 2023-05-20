Kreger’s Bakery to compete in “Crime Scene Kitchen” this season

The new season debuts June 3 on Fox WZAW
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kreger’s Bakery in Wausau is going to Hollywood. Owners Kathleen Regelman and Hannah Reyes will be competing in the new season of the Fox show “Crime Scene Kitchen”. They will have to figure out what was baked in the crime scene kitchen, correctly guess, bake the dessert, and make sure it tastes good too. They only have two hours to create the dessert. Kathleen and Hannah opened up Kreger’s Bakery in November, so when they got scouted on Instagram to join the unusual cooking show they were still rolling dough.

”We had a lot on our plate and we struggled to get through all the information they needed from us. It’s a lot of paperwork,” said Kathleen and Hannah.

Many of the contestants have been on tv before, but this was Hannah and Kathleen’s first time.

“No one knew where Wausau was, I mean they, I honestly think we were the only group from the Midwest. Yeah, maybe, yeah,” said Kathleen and Hannah.

Hannah and Kathleen knew they were in for some tough competition but relied on their baking chemistry to get them through challenges.

A lot of the other contestants maybe didn’t necessarily work together on a regular basis. I don’t know we have a jive that works. We’re probably more comfortable in the kitchen together than separately,” said Kathleen and Hannah.”

If you are wondering if the two were starstruck. Yes. Especially by host Joel McHale.

“I couldn’t stop fangirling over Joel McHale. When he would come into our kitchen I couldn’t even talk. I was useless. I was like, “Oh my gosh, you’re so tall,” said Kathleen.

The new season of “Crime Scene Kitchen” will air Monday, June 5th. As each episode comes out, Kathleen and Hannah will make the desserts seen on the show for purchase at Kreger’s Bakery.

