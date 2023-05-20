Madison-area students learn about ‘STEAM’ careers during Urban League’s National Day of Service

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Urban League Young Professionals hosted a National Day of Service event to introduce elementary and middle school aged students to different career options Saturday.

The event kicked off with different stations, from solution mixing to structure building. The stations covered potential ‘steam’ careers, based on science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Andrea White, Community Service Co Chair for Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals, said the National Day of service was an amazing opportunity for students.

“Especially the middle school kids it opens up their minds to different careers. I know you get asked what you want to be when you grow up in kindergarten but as you get older it goes doctor lawyer teacher to now there’s like specific things like I wanna be an engineer,” White said.

Community organizations helped volunteer for the event, including the Children’s Museum. From running stations to contributing supplies, White said the support has been overwhelming.

“It’s like an overwhelming feeling sending emails out and getting immediate responses just with full support whatever we need do you need someone to physically be there do you need supplies it just means a lot to us and the children that we serve,” White added.

Co chair Devine Nzegwu agreed, saying the community support meant a lot to them and the students.

“We feel seen, to be simply said, and so I would say the community really showed out this year and it’s nice to be able to have that type of support and we hope that we can reciprocate that throughout the Madison community,” Nzegwu said.

To learn more about the Urban League and other events it is holding, visit https://ulgm.org/

