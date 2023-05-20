One dead, three hurt in Dodge Co. crash, sheriff’s office reports

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHESTER, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died and several others were injured after a car collided with a parked semi in Dodge County, the sheriff’s office reports.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Saturday to the report of the crash on US Highway 151 northbound at County Highway M in the Town of Chester.

Investigators determined that a disabled semi with double trailers was pulled over on the northbound shoulder of the road when a car drifted onto the shoulder and hit the semi.

Authorities stated the front seat passenger of the car, a 38-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people in the car were injured in the crash, the report noted. A UW Med Flight helicopter took the 59-year-old driver to UW Hospital in Madison for serious injuries. A 14-year-old girl was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. Officials initially took her to Marshfield Medical Center and she was later taken to UW Hospital. A 9-year-old girl also suffered minor injuries and was taken to SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital.

All four occupants of the car were Fall River residents.

The report indicated that the 32-year-old semi driver was not hurt.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the crash.

