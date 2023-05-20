Syttende Mai festival begins in Stoughton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Stoughton is celebrating Norwegian heritage this weekend in honor of Syttende Mai.

Stoughton has been celebrating Syttende Mai for nearly 70 years. It marks one of the biggest events of the year for a community with plenty of Norwegian roots.

“Stoughton is a Norwegian town,” President of Stoughton Chamber of Commerce Sarah Ebert said. “We have a lot of rich Norwegian history.”

The annual celebration transcends generations of people in the Stoughton community.

“There’s just so much to do,” Eberts said. “It’s the first festival of the year. People are wanting to get out. We have great food, great entertainment, great cultural demonstrations.”

The Syttende Mai Festival is held on the weekend closest to May 17, the Norwegian Constitution Day.

The popular Stoughton event attracts thousands across Wisconsin and from around the world.

“It’s not uncommon that we have people come and visit from Norway,” Eberts said. “It’s one of the biggest Norwegian celebrations in Wisconsin. We can highlight that and then bring in 20,000 people to also celebrate with us.”

Included in their celebrations is dancing, music and plenty of Norwegian Cuisine.

“I just invite everybody to come out,” Eberts said. “It’s within our Main Street, so it also highlights our beautiful downtown... there is just so much to do, you need at least two days to get it in.”

The Syttende Mai Festival continues through May 20-21. For more details and a full list of events, click here.

