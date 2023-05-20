A Very Dry Stretch Ahead

May will likely end in a precipitation deficit
And likely will finish that way
And likely will finish that way(NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Mild and sunny through the weekend
  • Low 80s for the start of the work week
  • Possible quick showers and cooler air Wednesday
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure has moved in which means sunny and quiet weather will continue through the weekend.  The northern winds have also cleaned out our atmosphere from the smoke we were experiencing yesterday.  Even with the sunny skies, temperatures today struggle to reach the lower 70s.  Sunday will continue the sunny trend with morning lows reaching down to near 50, and afternoon highs back into the low to mid 70s.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

The quiet weather continue for the start of the work week with temperatures continuing to rise, from the upper 70s on Monday to 80 or just above on Tuesday.  Later on Wednesday there is some question on the effects of “back door” cold moving through our area.  Some forecast models suggest that is will move into Wisconsin quietly with just some increasing clouds and cooler air, while another model suggest it will move through and bring a few showers and cooler temperatures. Either way, we’ll be back to seeing sunshine and warm temperatures back on Thursday through the weekend.

Looking Ahead...

With this extended stretch of dry weather, possibly through the end of the month, fire risk could be on the rise the longer we go without substantial rainfall.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10

Latest News

Beautiful weekend weather!
Temperatures in the 70s with sunny skies this weekend.
Beautiful weekend weather!
We started Friday with unhealthy air quality across our area, but continue to improve into the...
A Very Dry Stretch Ahead
Plenty of Sunny Weather Ahead