A Very Dry Stretch Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure has moved in which means sunny and quiet weather will continue through the weekend. The northern winds have also cleaned out our atmosphere from the smoke we were experiencing yesterday. Even with the sunny skies, temperatures today struggle to reach the lower 70s. Sunday will continue the sunny trend with morning lows reaching down to near 50, and afternoon highs back into the low to mid 70s.

The quiet weather continue for the start of the work week with temperatures continuing to rise, from the upper 70s on Monday to 80 or just above on Tuesday. Later on Wednesday there is some question on the effects of “back door” cold moving through our area. Some forecast models suggest that is will move into Wisconsin quietly with just some increasing clouds and cooler air, while another model suggest it will move through and bring a few showers and cooler temperatures. Either way, we’ll be back to seeing sunshine and warm temperatures back on Thursday through the weekend.

With this extended stretch of dry weather, possibly through the end of the month, fire risk could be on the rise the longer we go without substantial rainfall.

