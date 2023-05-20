Wisconsin public educators gather at state capitol to support Evers’ 2023-25 budget

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of public school educators and supporters from across the state rallied at the capitol Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said they gathered to call attention to and show support for Governor Tony Evers’ 2023-25 budget proposal.

Evers’ proposed plan would provide an increase of more than $2.6 billion for public schools.

President of Wisconsin Education Association Peggy Wirtz-Olsen said it was a once in a lifetime investment.

“We’re here to celebrate the end of the year and to lift up the governors budget and make sure that these real important provisions, they get passed,” Wirtz said.

Teacher of the year Sarah Copplin said Evers’ budget would support values that have already been established in the state.

“This budget is going to provide funding that’s historic, but necessary. And it’s only historic because of the lack of funding and the lack of investment that’s been going on in public education over the last decade. I just think it’s gonna write the ship. It’s gonna kind of point Wisconsin back into the direction of our values, we’ve always valued funding public education and making sure our kids have the best future possible,” Copplin said.

Copplin added that without the passing of the budget, she fears for the future of the American democracy.

NBC15 reached out for comment from state representative Robin Vos on the budget. He has previously said that the $7 billion surplus Evers’ is using for the k-12 funding is “phoney.”

His office did not respond to comment. The budget that covers 2023-25 will need to be signed July 1.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.