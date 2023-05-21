Alice in Dairyland showcases sustainable farming practices in Wisconsin dairy industry

The 75th Alice in Dairyland Taylor Schaefer discusses the current scene of sustainability in the dairy industry.
Alice in Dairyland showcases sustainable farming practices in the Wisconsin dairy industry
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 21, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The badger state’s dairy cows can serve as unexpected recycling experts according to both farmers and Wisconsin’s 75th Alice in Dairyland Taylor Schaefer.

Taylor Schaefer joined The Morning Show to highlight how Wisconsin farmers are practicing sustainability in the dairy industry.

To learn more about the current state of dairy farming across the state see here.

