Casting for Kids hosts annual fundraiser to help cancer patients

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Community members spent their morning helping to fundraise for kids fighting cancer.

The fifth annual Casting for Kids Tournament was held Saturday morning. Former Badger hockey player Mark Osiecki and his friends started the tradition almost seven years ago.

Osiecki says the event has grown with over 70 boats out on Madison lakes this year. He says cancer touches everyone in some way and the community shows out every year to support the American Family Children’s Hospital.

“When you talk about a sick child or a family has to deal with a sick child in the American Family Children’s Hospital, and then you throw in cancer on top of that, it’s going to hit every family, in some sort of way,” Osiecki said.

The event is held as a tournament style competition and is followed by a fundraising dinner and auction.

