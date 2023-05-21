Casting for Kids hosts annual fundraiser to help cancer patients

(None)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Community members spent their morning helping to fundraise for kids fighting cancer.

The fifth annual Casting for Kids Tournament was held Saturday morning. Former Badger hockey player Mark Osiecki and his friends started the tradition almost seven years ago.

Osiecki says the event has grown with over 70 boats out on Madison lakes this year. He says cancer touches everyone in some way and the community shows out every year to support the American Family Children’s Hospital.

“When you talk about a sick child or a family has to deal with a sick child in the American Family Children’s Hospital, and then you throw in cancer on top of that, it’s going to hit every family, in some sort of way,” Osiecki said.

The event is held as a tournament style competition and is followed by a fundraising dinner and auction.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10

Latest News

And likely will finish that way
A Very Dry Stretch Ahead
Volunteers bond with veterans ahead of 12th annual Vets Roll trip
Madison College advanced to the NJCAA Division II World Series in Enid, Oklahoma.
Madison College advances to NJCAA World Series
Kids Building WI
Kids Building Wisconsin exposes youth to different career paths