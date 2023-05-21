Fatal hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police are investing a hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side that leaves one person dead.

Officers confirm the collision happened Saturday evening off of Aberg Ave. near Shopko Drive.

An arrest has been made, according to MPD.

This is a developing story.

