Fatal hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side

Madison police say a pedestrian was killed Saturday evening near Shopko Drive.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police are investing a hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side that leaves one person dead.

Officers confirm the collision happened Saturday evening off of Aberg Ave. near Shopko Drive.

An arrest has been made, according to MPD.

This is a developing story.

