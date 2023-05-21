June-like forecast this week

Sunny & warm Sunday

Slight cool-down midweek

Rain chances: slim to none

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re entering a very nice stretch of weather: temperatures will feel more like June, skies will be mostly sunny and the weather will remain quiet through the next 7 days. Unfortunately, this also means that we’ll fall farther behind on rainfall and will have to watch for an increasing fire danger later in the week.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies remain sunny to end the weekend with temperatures a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s this afternoon, with light southerly winds.

Copy and paste today’s forecast for Monday. However, it does look like we could see another wave of light wildfire smoke shifting through the atmosphere tomorrow. Air quality should remain unaffected, the sky may just look a little bit hazy. Smoke will continue to clear out through the rest of the week.

Looking Ahead...

The only notable change this week will be a cold front moving in from the east on Wednesday. This will allow for cooler air to move in both Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures should remain seasonable in the lower 70s. That front will bring our sole chance for rain this week and even that chance is looking pretty slim. A few showers could pop up as it passes through on Wednesday.

The rest of the week is looking dry, sunny, and warm.

