June-like forecast this week

Sunny, warm and dry weather ahead
Highs near 80° most of this week.
Highs near 80° most of this week.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Sunny & warm Sunday
  • Slight cool-down midweek
  • Rain chances: slim to none
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re entering a very nice stretch of weather: temperatures will feel more like June, skies will be mostly sunny and the weather will remain quiet through the next 7 days. Unfortunately, this also means that we’ll fall farther behind on rainfall and will have to watch for an increasing fire danger later in the week.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Skies remain sunny to end the weekend with temperatures a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s this afternoon, with light southerly winds.

Copy and paste today’s forecast for Monday. However, it does look like we could see another wave of light wildfire smoke shifting through the atmosphere tomorrow. Air quality should remain unaffected, the sky may just look a little bit hazy. Smoke will continue to clear out through the rest of the week.

Looking Ahead...

The only notable change this week will be a cold front moving in from the east on Wednesday. This will allow for cooler air to move in both Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures should remain seasonable in the lower 70s. That front will bring our sole chance for rain this week and even that chance is looking pretty slim. A few showers could pop up as it passes through on Wednesday.

The rest of the week is looking dry, sunny, and warm.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10

Latest News

And likely will finish that way
A Very Dry Stretch Ahead
Dry Weather Stays
Beautiful weekend weather!
Temperatures in the 70s with sunny skies this weekend.
Beautiful weekend weather!