Kids Building Wisconsin exposes youth to different career paths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Hard hats, tools and new perspectives were introduced to kids at McKee Farms Park.

Kids Building Wisconsin hosted its 9th annual free event. Organizers say their main goal is to expose kids to different careers and trades. With over 52 hands on exhibits, kids were able to ride on machines, create toolboxes and watch a lumberjack show.

“I’ve seen some kids over by Lincoln Contractors Supply working the equipment and getting a chance to sand things down,” said Board Member of Kids Build Wisconsin Ashley Jaeger. “JP Cullen’s got some sanding machines, and they’re building picnic tables to give away. It’s been awesome, they’ve been hands on with all the kids.”

Over 12,000 people attended the event. Organizers say the weather was perfect for the event.

