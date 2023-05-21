Madison College advances to NJCAA World Series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the fifth straight year, Madison College baseball has punched their ticket to the NJCAA Division II World Series.

The WolfPack defeated McHenry County College 14-8 to advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series for the 11th time in 14 years.

🐺🎟️👊 The Wolfpack is heading back to Enid, OK for the fifth straight year!



Madison won the Midwest District to claim a spot at the 2023 #NJCAABaseball DII World Series.https://t.co/U5c7Q5z2Tt pic.twitter.com/gfsEBmVpLK — NJCAA Baseball (@NJCAABaseball) May 20, 2023

Sun Prairie native Carson Shepard and Carter Stebane each had a home run in the seventh inning to secure the victory for Madison College. Stebane had 5 RBI, while Shepard had three hits in his six at bats.

Chris Byhre got the win for the WolfPack, recorded 2 strikeouts and gave up one run in three innings.

Up next the team will head to Enid, Oklahoma for the NJCAA Division II World Series starting Saturday, May 27.

CHAMPS! Madison College is the Region 4 champions and headed to the NJCAA Division II World Series in Enid, OK for the fifth consecutive season and 11th time in the last 14 years. Go WolfPack! 🐺⚾🏆 pic.twitter.com/PdO9N0oE7O — WolfPack Baseball (@mcpackbaseball) May 20, 2023

