Madison College advances to NJCAA World Series
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the fifth straight year, Madison College baseball has punched their ticket to the NJCAA Division II World Series.
The WolfPack defeated McHenry County College 14-8 to advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series for the 11th time in 14 years.
Sun Prairie native Carson Shepard and Carter Stebane each had a home run in the seventh inning to secure the victory for Madison College. Stebane had 5 RBI, while Shepard had three hits in his six at bats.
Chris Byhre got the win for the WolfPack, recorded 2 strikeouts and gave up one run in three innings.
Up next the team will head to Enid, Oklahoma for the NJCAA Division II World Series starting Saturday, May 27.
