Madison College advances to NJCAA World Series

Madison College advanced to the NJCAA Division II World Series in Enid, Oklahoma.
Madison College advanced to the NJCAA Division II World Series in Enid, Oklahoma.
By Leah Doherty
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the fifth straight year, Madison College baseball has punched their ticket to the NJCAA Division II World Series.

The WolfPack defeated McHenry County College 14-8 to advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series for the 11th time in 14 years.

Sun Prairie native Carson Shepard and Carter Stebane each had a home run in the seventh inning to secure the victory for Madison College. Stebane had 5 RBI, while Shepard had three hits in his six at bats.

Chris Byhre got the win for the WolfPack, recorded 2 strikeouts and gave up one run in three innings.

Up next the team will head to Enid, Oklahoma for the NJCAA Division II World Series starting Saturday, May 27.

