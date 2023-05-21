Monroe man dies in crash after car flips over and hits cement pillar

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - A Monroe man died in a single-vehicle crash after his car drove past a stop sign and into a ditch before overturning Saturday night, according to the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Brodhead Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 11/81 and County Highway GG just before 11 p.m.

Officials determined that the car was driving westbound on State Highway 81 when it didn’t stop at a stop sight and kept going onto County Highway GG.

The car eventually went off the road into a ditch, hit a mound of gravel and overturned. The vehicle then came to a rest after hitting a cement pillar, according to officials.

The Sheriff’s Office noted the driver, a Monroe man, was wearing his seatbelt, but the airbags did not go off. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

