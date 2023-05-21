Monroe man dies in crash after car flips over and hits cement pillar

FILE - Car crash
FILE - Car crash(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - A Monroe man died in a single-vehicle crash after his car drove past a stop sign and into a ditch before overturning Saturday night, according to the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Brodhead Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 11/81 and County Highway GG just before 11 p.m.

Officials determined that the car was driving westbound on State Highway 81 when it didn’t stop at a stop sight and kept going onto County Highway GG.

The car eventually went off the road into a ditch, hit a mound of gravel and overturned. The vehicle then came to a rest after hitting a cement pillar, according to officials.

The Sheriff’s Office noted the driver, a Monroe man, was wearing his seatbelt, but the airbags did not go off. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop

Latest News

The 75th Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer. (Courtesy Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)
Alice in Dairyland showcases sustainable farming practices in Wisconsin dairy industry
MPD Violent Crimes Unit investigating early morning weapons violation
Police are investigating a weapons offense that transpired early Sunday on E Washington Ave.
MPD Violent Crimes Unit investigating early morning weapons offense
Volunteers bond with veterans ahead of 12th annual Vets Roll trip
Volunteers bond with veterans ahead of 12th Annual Vets Roll trip