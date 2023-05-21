MPD Violent Crimes Unit investigating early morning weapons offense

By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police remain on scene of an early morning weapons offense. Officers have a stretch of the 3700 block of E Washington Ave blocked off.

Officers were dispatched to a weapons offense at approximately 1:30 a.m. One person has been taken to a local hospital according to officials. MPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

MPD officers on scene say this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.

