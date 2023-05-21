Stoughton community parade celebrates Syttende Mai Festival

The parade was lively with floats, a marching band, and even the Syttende Mai King and Queen made their way down the streets of Stoughton.(Shaina Nijhawan)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 21, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton community wrapped up three days of festivities with the town’s annual Norwegian parade Sunday afternoon.

The Syttende Mai Festival is Stoughton’s largest event that includes three days to celebrate Norwegian heritage and roots. The celebration is not only a source of fun and entertainment, it also directly impacts and benefits Stoughton residents through fundraising.

“It’s for non-for-profit groups and our civic groups ... this is one of their biggest fundraisers, and if it’s a commercial vendor, then they need to donate their money to a non-for-profit,” Stoughton Chamber of Commerce President Sarah Ebert said.

The parade was lively with floats, a marching band, and even the Syttende Mai King and Queen made their way down Stoughton streets.

