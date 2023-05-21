We’re Looking Ahead To The Holiday

Warm trend for the next 48 hours

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was another beautiful day here across southern Wisconsin all thanks to continued high pressure over our area. Temperatures continued to make their way up a few more degrees since yesterday into the mid-70s. This trend will continue through Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures heading into the upper 70s on Monday and 80 by Tuesday.

What’s Coming Up...

On Wednesday we’ll have a fairly dry cold front moving south from Canada. This will bring an increase of clouds through the day, with a slight chance of some light showers. Behind this front, a cooler airmass will move in and temperatures will be back down to the low 70s.

Looking Ahead...

For the rest of the week, we’ll repeat the same trend that started this weekend with temperatures on the rise and sunny skies back in the forecast. This will also mean that for our holiday weekend, we’re looking at warmer-than-average temperatures near 80 and then rising with also a few more clouds adding into the mix by Memorial Day. If you are planning on hitting the roads or the airports for the long weekend, the weather shouldn’t be a delay factor for your trip.

