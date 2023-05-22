16-year-old dies trying to beat the train in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after a train hit him as he was riding his bicycle.

The Burlington police chief says it happened around noon Sunday. Authorities say the boy tried to beat the train, disregarding the flashing lights, and rode around the railroad crossing arms when the train hit him.

The police chief says Burlington’s tight-knit community is heartbroken. “He’s a 16-year-old kid riding his bike on a beautiful day in Burlington, no different from any other 16-year-old within the community on a nice day like today,” Chief Brian Zmudzimski said.

Police did not release the boy’s name.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.