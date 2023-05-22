Click It or Ticket: MPD ramps up seatbelt law enforcement

Click It or Ticket campaign
Click It or Ticket campaign(MGN)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 21, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reminding drivers about seatbelt safety and enforcing seatbelt laws more rigorously beginning Monday.

MPD is one of many law enforcement agencies across the nation that will participate in the Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaign beginning May 22. The campaign aims to reduce the number of deaths that occur because of not wearing a seatbelt.

Wisconsin’s primary seatbelt laws allow for law enforcement to stop and cite drivers for not wearing a seatbelt and for every unbuckled passenger in the vehicle.

According to MPD, drivers and passengers who do not wear a seatbelt are eight times more likely to die in a crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and MPD are urging the public to help make roads safer and work towards achieving zero traffic-related deaths in Wisconsin. Currently, failure to fasten a seatbelt is among Wisconsin’s most common traffic violations.

The Click It or Ticket campaign will continue through June 4.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

