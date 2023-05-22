Click It or Ticket: Wisconsin’s crack down on seat belt violations begins

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are cracking down on seat belt violations ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced the beginning of the annual Click It or Ticket campaign Monday, an initiative aiming to raise awareness of seatbelt safety.

“Buckling up is such an easy step – and it’s one of the most important things you can do every time you get in the car,” State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said.

From May 22 through June 4, Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are stepping up their enforcement of seat belt violations by issuing citations while promoting safety. Part of WisDOT’s campaign includes videos of former Packets star Donald Driver encouraging seat belt use.

“No matter how far you’re traveling – just going down the street, or across the state – Donald Driver’s message helps remind us that seat belts can become an easy habit,” Bureau of Transportation Safety Director David Pabst said.

According to WisDOT, 87.5% of Wisconsin motorists wore seat belts in 2022, a level lower than the 90.4% nationwide rate in 2021.

Per Wisconsin state law, all drivers and passengers must be buckled up while traveling, and children must be in a child safety seat in accordance with their age and size.

