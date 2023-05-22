Community-focused pontoon rides & rentals return June 1 through MSCR’s summer program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Returning for a 41st season June 1, pontoon rides and rentals on Madison’s lakes will be offered through the Madison School and Community Recreation (MSCR) summer program.

MSCR offers three ways to experience this unique program including drop-in rides, specialty trips and boat rentals. Pontoon boats are driven by dedicated and trained volunteers.

The fee is $5 per person and those 3 and under can board for free. If fees are a barrier, free tickets are made available at all Madison Public Library locations.

The Morning Show cruises the lakes with MSCR Monday to discuss the program’s 41st year returning June 1.

2023 Schedule Drop-in Rides

MSCR offers drop in rides at four locations: Tenney, Goodspeed, Olbrich and Warner Parks from June 1 through September 30. All trips are first come, first serve with no reservations available.

All drop in rides are subject to cancellation due to high water levels or weather. MSCR advises to call the weather line at 608-204-3044 (ext. 4) for the most current program information before heading out.

It should be noted no pontoon rides will go out on holidays including Memorial Day, 4th of July or Labor Day.

Tenney Park (1615 Sherman Ave.) Registration begins 45 minutes prior to posted starting times.

Sundays - 1:30pm-3:00pm, 3:15pm-4:45pm

Tuesdays and Thursdays - 5:30pm-7:00pm, 7:15pm-8:45pm (7:15pm does not run in September)

Olbrich Park (Lakeland Ave and Atwood Ave) Registration begins 15 minutes prior to posted starting times.

Mondays -1:30pm-2:30pm, 2:45pm-3:45pm

Goodspeed (Near Memorial Union on UW Campus) Registration begins 15 minutes prior to posted starting times and fees are collected by MSCR crew on board the boat.

Thursdays1:30pm-2:30pm, 2:45pm-3:45pm

Warner Park (1201 Woodward Dr.) Registration begins 15 minutes prior to posted starting times.

Fridays - 1:30pm-2:30pm, 2:45pm-3:45pm

Rental Reservations

Reserving a pontoon includes volunteer drivers and first mates to crew your trip. Up to three boats are available with a 15 passenger maximum. Applications for rentals are currently being accepted. Rentals can be secured 7 days a week in 90 minute or 3-hour long rides.

Specialty Trips

Specialty trips included but are not limited to narrated lake tours, meal trips, children’s specialty trips and recreational trips. To see the full list, click here.

