A game to make summer reading fun

Carissa Christner, the Youth Services Librarian with the Madison Public Library explained a card game that makes summer reading fun for kids.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With school about to get out, parents might be looking for ways to keep their kids reading and learning over the summer.

Carissa Christner, the Youth Services Librarian with the Madison Public Library explained a card game that makes summer reading fun for kids.

There are two types of cards—action and prize. After the player completes the action, they can get a prize card for instant gratification.

The first type of action card is a connection card.

“Relationships actually support reading,” Christner said. Connection cards encourage players to engage with others in their reading.

The other two types of action cards are challenge, which asks readers to put more effort into their reading and share card, which asks a question about reading and gives the player space to respond on the card.

Prize cards provide “different fun ways you can have fun with words,” according to Christner.

To get them, families can go to any Madison public library, or the dream bus and get a deck for free. Additionally, there is a Spanish version that is in printing and should come out in June.

Additionally, if your kids would like tech options for the summer, you can see Carissa’s list of app picks for kids at madisonpubliclibrary.org/kids/apps

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10

Latest News

Carissa Christner, the Youth Services Librarian with the Madison Public Library explained a...
A game to make summer reading fun
Police are investigating a weapons offense that transpired early Sunday on E Washington Ave.
MPD: Over 20 detectives working Madison’s latest homicide
Janesville Police
Vehicle damaged after shots fired in Janesville
MPD: Man with gunshot wound checks into hospital after escaping shooting