A game to make summer reading fun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With school about to get out, parents might be looking for ways to keep their kids reading and learning over the summer.

Carissa Christner, the Youth Services Librarian with the Madison Public Library explained a card game that makes summer reading fun for kids.

There are two types of cards—action and prize. After the player completes the action, they can get a prize card for instant gratification.

The first type of action card is a connection card.

“Relationships actually support reading,” Christner said. Connection cards encourage players to engage with others in their reading.

The other two types of action cards are challenge, which asks readers to put more effort into their reading and share card, which asks a question about reading and gives the player space to respond on the card.

Prize cards provide “different fun ways you can have fun with words,” according to Christner.

To get them, families can go to any Madison public library, or the dream bus and get a deck for free. Additionally, there is a Spanish version that is in printing and should come out in June.

Additionally, if your kids would like tech options for the summer, you can see Carissa’s list of app picks for kids at madisonpubliclibrary.org/kids/apps

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.