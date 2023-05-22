MFD: Gas leak blamed for Madison grill explosion

(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was injured after a gas leak caused his grill to explode, according to the Madison Fire Department (MFD).

Fire officials were dispatched to the 6400 block of Landfall Drive for gas grill related fire.

According to MFD, the grill operator told 911 he was lighting his liquid propane gas grill when he “heard an explosion and felt extreme heat on parts of his body.”

Upon arrival, fire crews spotted the grill nearly five feet away from the house, with flames coming from the propane tank. Firefighters put out the flames, disconnected the propane tank and moved it away from the building.

Firefighters believe the gas hose connected to the propane tank was leaking, resulting in gas vapors igniting. Officials noted the grill operator was injured but refused EMS care.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10

Latest News

The Spring Elk Tour season is underway at Breaks Interstate Park.
Wisconsin DNR estimates state’s elk herds have grown to around 500 animals
(Source: pexels.com)
Click It or Ticket: Wisconsin’s crack down on seat belt violations begins
Wisconsin police fatally shoot person they say ran from traffic stop, shot at officers
Click It or Ticket begins this week