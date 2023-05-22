MFD: Gas leak blamed for Madison grill explosion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was injured after a gas leak caused his grill to explode, according to the Madison Fire Department (MFD).

Fire officials were dispatched to the 6400 block of Landfall Drive for gas grill related fire.

According to MFD, the grill operator told 911 he was lighting his liquid propane gas grill when he “heard an explosion and felt extreme heat on parts of his body.”

Upon arrival, fire crews spotted the grill nearly five feet away from the house, with flames coming from the propane tank. Firefighters put out the flames, disconnected the propane tank and moved it away from the building.

Firefighters believe the gas hose connected to the propane tank was leaking, resulting in gas vapors igniting. Officials noted the grill operator was injured but refused EMS care.

