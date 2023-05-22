Motorcycle rider dies in Sauk Co. crash

TROY Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A motorcycle rider died over the weekend after she went off the road on a Sauk Co. highway and down a steep embankment, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The woman was riding with a large group that was headed down State Road 60, toward Sauk City, around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Its statement indicated her Yamaha motorcycle left the highway near Co. Road 60 and down the embankment before coming to rest against large rocks and trees.

The rider, whose name was not released, was thrown from the motorcycle during the crash, the report continued. Emergency crews indicated she was semi-responsive and still breathing when they arrived, and a Med-Flight helicopter was summoned.

After being moved from the scene, the woman was put onto the helicopter, at which point she succumbed to her injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office noted she was wearing a helmet at the time. It expects to release her name after the family has been notified.

