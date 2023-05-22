Motorcyclist taken to hospital by helicopter after crash

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was taken to the hospital by helicopter Sunday evening after a crash on County Highway P.

Two motorcyclists were involved in the crash, one was injured and the other was not, according to the Portage Fire Department Chief.

The injured motorcyclist was still responsive when he was transported to the hospital.

Portage Fire Department officials said the crash occurred just east of the intersection at Highway 16 and 51.

