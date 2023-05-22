MPD: Man with gunshot wound checks into hospital after escaping shooting

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 24-year-old man told investigators he escaped suspects after he was shot and crashed his car into a truck Saturday night, according to MPD.

Officials said multiple people reported gunshots by the 6900 block of Carnwood Rd. around 11:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a damaged truck knocked onto its side, and several shell castings were nearby.

The shooting victim eventually checked himself into a hospital. According to police, the 24-year-old was parked on the street when someone pulled up alongside him and shot at the car. While trying to escape, the victim crashed into the truck.

MPD has yet to make arrests but is continuing their investigation. Anyone with information should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

